Police respond to false alarm of active shooter at Pinconning school

PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of an active shooter sent some students in a mid-Michigan school district scrambling for cover. The whole thing ended up being a false alarm.

“It was never our intent to make anyone upset. Our goal was to practice a drill,” Pinconning Area Shools Superintendent Mike Vieau said.

The drill, which some took as the real thing, took place at the Pinconning High School and middle school last Friday.

Twelve cars from three different law enforcement agencies responded to calls of an active shooter. It was not until the school resource officer alerted central dispatch it was only a drill.

Vieau talked about how the breakdown in communication happened.

“Our principal notified the staff ahead of time. He also put it on our PA system for students to hear two times. And felt that he had indicated to all staff members and students that it was a drill. And unfortunately, there were some students who were in our gym area that didn’t hear that. And they went into the locker room and that’s when the situation arose,” Vieau said.

Calls from concerned parents and students came into 911. Dispatchers, not yet aware the event was a drill, sent authorities to the school. Vieau said from now on, more people will be in the loop for the next drill.

“Hopefully we can correct that from ever happening again, where we contact both the Pinconning Police Department and Bay County Central Dispatch, so what happened last Friday doesn’t happen again,” Vieau said.

Vieau wants parents and students to know he apologies for any trauma this mishap may have caused. He also feels bad about the first responders who were potentially in danger that day.

