Police searching for kidnapped woman, man accused of assault

EAST CHINA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a missing woman they say was taken by a man who allegedly assaulted her as well as her companion in St. Clair County.

Carol Debbie Durand, 55, was reported missing to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, June 1 from East China Township. She is 4′11″, 90 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Michigan State Police said Gabriel Wagner, 52, severely assaulted Durand’s companion, and kidnapped Durand in a black 2007 Honda Accord with MI license plate DAB8010.

Gabriel Wagner (Michigan State Police)

Police are searching for a missing woman who police say was taken by a man who allegedly assaulted her as well as her companion in St. Clair County. (Michigan State Police)

Durand was also severely assaulted and is believed to be in need of medical attention, police said. Wagner is Durand’s estranged partner, police said.

Gabriel is 5′8″, 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He has four registered firearms to him, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

