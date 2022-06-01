Restaurant owner changing hours due to staffing, supply chain problems

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March of 2020, the restaurant industry has been ravaged by closures, supply issues and staffing shortages.

Over two years later, one local popular pizza spot is still adjusting hours to get by.

“It is hard to literally find good people out there. I believe a lot of the culinary help that was in the industry pre-pandemic has left to work in other positions,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in Bay City.

Novellino said before the pandemic, his restaurant was open Tuesday through Sunday, nine to 10 hours a day. Now, he’s only open five days a week because he has been unable to get people into the door to even fill out an application.

“[Employees] don’t seem to be staying for a real long time. They move on to other other positions outside of the restaurant industry,” Novellino said.

According to the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Novellino is not alone in the struggle to find help. About 80 percent of establishments in the state are operating with inadequate staffing to meet demand.

Labor help is not the only obstacle in the way.

Novellino said issues in the supply chain is also a challenge for him to overcome.

“Some specialized products are still hard to get. The quality of the products that we’re getting are harder or harder to maintain that quality. I find myself sending stuff back to the vendors because the quality isn’t at the level I need it to be,” Novellino said.

Novellino is determined to keep his doors open for his customers.

“I’ll do whatever it takes because my customers are counting on me,” Novellino said.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association survey said 59 percent of establishments have been working with fewer hours or less days because of inadequate staffing.

