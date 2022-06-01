Sheriff: Woman found dead behind her home

VERNON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a 54-year-old woman behind her home in Vernon Township on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police assisted with the investigation at the home on Garrison Road. Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole says the body was taken to Sparrow Hospital to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lt. Keith Hansen at 989-743-3411, EXT 7225.

