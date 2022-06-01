Student at Garber High School received detention for propping door open

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A local mother is upset that her daughter got multiple days in detention for propping a door open at Garber High School.

“No one corrected her, no one educated her, no one told her it was wrong or against a rule to prop the door open just so they could get back in after the lunch hour,” Amy Ricker said.

After some back and forth with school administrators, the punishment was reduced to one day. Ricker said her child should not have been disciplined at all.

“So, if we’re talking about protecting the school and protecting the students, the last thing we want to do is alienate them and punish them for something they don’t know. If this is important when you think of things like gun violence and school shootings, they need to do an in-service with those kids and remind them of the safety, and get them all on the same page, not alienate them and humiliate them,” Ricker said.

The superintendent released this statement to TV5:

“Propping doors open is listed in the Garber Student Handbook as a violation that may result in disciplinary action. In addition, at the start of the school year and after the Oxford High School shooting, part of the daily announcements included the reminder ‘Remember, it is against school policy to prop open doors at the school.’ The announcements are also emailed to the students and parents daily.”

Ricker insists the message is not getting across. She said pictures she took on Tuesday appear to show the door to the band room propped open. Ricker is adamant that more should be done.

“An assembly, a brief assembly, and go over these safety policies and procedures, go over the importance. They’re teenagers, you know as well as I do, you have to tell them more than once, you have to remind them,” Ricker said.

TV5 reached out to school administrators for comment on Ricker’s pictures. We are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.