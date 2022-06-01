Task force gives recommendations to promote opportunities for women in sports

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Task Force on Women in Sports announced a series of recommendations to support and promote opportunities for girls and women in sports on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, chair of the task force which was established by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019, announced the recommendations during a press conference at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

“Women and girls often build stronger, more successful teams and organizations, and gain skills that benefit them and everyone when they move into leadership roles in all sectors of society. That’s why it’s critical that women and girls in Michigan are provided what they deserve; high quality and equitable opportunities to participate in sports as athletes, coaches, and administrators,” Benson said.

Benson was joined by a number of task force members and supporters - including two-time Olympic gold-medal winning soccer player Mia Hamm and world champion bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor – for the announcement.

“My teammates and I learned very early that we had to advocate for ourselves because no one else would. Girls and women today need advocates, too, to close gaps in equity, pay, funding, and most importantly respect. That’s why the work of this Task Force is critical, and why leaders in all sectors should advance its recommendations,” Hamm said.

While the full report made by the task force will be released later this month, three initial recommendations were announced Wednesday:

A modernization and expansion of Title IX laws with increased sports-specific protections, compliance, and accountability.

Investments in talent and leadership pathways that explicitly support the growth of women and girls in and through sports.

Increased engagement with the public, youth sports and business communities to support solutions for equitable opportunities for girls and women at all levels of sports.

“I am a passionate advocate for sports and equality for girls and am thankful for organizations that support athletes from marginalized communities. Girls in those communities have big dreams and great talent, too, and they can reap benefits for Michigan if they have access, resources, and support. That’s why the work of this Task Force is important. It’s mapping a strategy for the state to build equitable pathways for all women and girls that will bolster the state of Michigan in countless ways, in both the short and long term,” Taylor said.

