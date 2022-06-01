Woman dead, child injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead, and a child was injured after a shooting in the city of Flint.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday, June 1 for a shooting. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Tanya L. Boyland, of Flint, was shot and killed inside a residence, according to the preliminary investigation.

A child, who was inside the residence at the time of the shooting, was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Michigan State Police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No suspects have been taken into custody.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Trooper Dennis Hartman at 810-285-3649. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

