Beautiful Friday, dry start to the weekend, showers Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some clouds to start today, skies have cleared quickly around Mid-Michigan to let some sun through and it appears we’re in for a beautiful evening!

As we get set to wrap up the workweek on Friday, it looks like we’ll keep a good thing rolling, with another mostly sunny day to end the week, and we may even have a chance to keep that going for most of Saturday as well. But as nice as these days are, we’re getting to the point where we could use some rain again. For those needing some of that, we’ll have our next rain chance by Sunday.

This Evening & Overnight

Beyond some puffy, fair-weather cumulus clouds, we’re in great shape for any after work plans outdoors. Temperatures have climbed into the lower and middle 70s away from the lakeshore, with 50s and 60s as you get closer to the water.

Lows are expected to be on the cooler side once again Thursday night. (WNEM)

Through the evening, expect a gradual fall through the 60s, and eventually a finish in the upper 40s and low 50s for overnight lows. Skies will be clear once any fair-weather clouds diminish after sunset (9:11 PM), with a light west southwesterly wind.

Friday

Friday will pick right back up where Thursday left off, with a mostly sunny day expected from start to finish. Winds will be a bit stronger on Friday, turning west northwest around 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 25 to 30 miles per hour at times.

Temperatures should be fairly similar to Thursday on Friday. (WNEM)

Temperatures on Friday should be similar to Thursday, with mostly lower and middle 70s for highs on Friday afternoon. Some 60s will be possible near the lakeshore and north of the Tri-Cities.

Dry weather sticks around for Friday evening plans, with no weather worries, other than a cool down once again through the 60s during the evening and an eventual destination of 40s for overnight lows. We may need to keep an eye on a frost threat in some of our northern counties.

Saturday & Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms may be present to our west early Saturday, but are expected to fall apart before they reach us. (WNEM)

The weekend starts dry on Saturday and should remain that way for most, if not all of the day. There will be some showers that try to move in during the morning, but at this point it appears they’ll fizzle out over West Michigan if they make it that far. We’ll keep a close eye on this.

Otherwise, we just expect a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day, with temperatures topping out around the middle 60s to low 70s. Winds on Saturday will be out of the west southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

We’ll keep another small chance for a few showers in the forecast late Saturday evening (after 8 PM), but the way things look today, most should hold off until at least the overnight hours.

Most of the rain should hold off on Saturday, but showers will become more common overnight into Sunday. (WNEM)

A better chance for rain returns on Sunday as our next low-pressure system moves through the area. Showers will be possible through the day on Sunday, although it doesn’t appear that it will rain every second of the day. Even if it did, it wouldn’t be the worst thing as we could use a good rainfall.

Highs on Sunday are expected to be right around the same territory as Saturday with middle 60s to around 70.

