CDC: Shootings are leading cause of death for children across the U.S.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Shootings are now the leading cause of death for children across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

This comes after the Uvalde mass shooting that killed 19 children.

“2-year-olds aren’t driving cars. 2-year-olds are coming across their parents unsecured guns,” said Bishop Bonnie Perry.

Bishop Perry, the founding member of End Gun Violence Michigan, is not surprised to hear that guns have become the leading cause of death for children.

“People need to understand the statistics. I mean, we’re talking about 22 children every single day from the ages of one to 17 are shot by guns,” Perry said.

The CDC said nearly two-thirds of the more than 4,000 US children killed by guns in 2020 were homicides.

“We want to keep our babies safe. We want our kids to grow up we want our kids to be amazing. We don’t want our young people to be afraid,” Perry said.

According to the report, 30 percent of gun related child deaths were from suicide and three percent were from accidental shootings.

“Other countries have the same percentage of people who are dealing with mental health issues and they don’t have the violence we have because there is not ready access to firearms,” Perry said.

Perry said that passing laws requiring the safe storage of firearms is one way to save lives.

“When Florida pass safe storage it cut children’s deaths by firearms in half,” Perry said.

Last week Michigan republican lawmakers blocked democrats attempt to pass gun control measures in the wake of the shooting at a Texas elementary school.

