Crime Stoppers offering $2.5K reward for information on unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help solving a homicide that happened in Flint more than a year ago.

Christopher “Doc” Jones, 36, was found shot to death in the 700 block of W. Dewey Street at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. He was found in the driver’s seat of a midsize, gray SUV that he was known to drive.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.