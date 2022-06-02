Free fishing, off-roading weekend starts June 11

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders can enjoy a free weekend fishing, off-roading, and exploring state parks and boating access sites during the state’s “Three Free” weekend.

On June 11 and 12, residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy two full days of outdoor fun for free.

“We have three big reasons for you to enjoy some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park, or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”

During these two days, participants can fish for all in-season species without a license. All other fishing regulations still apply and can be found on the Department of Natural Resources ‘Guides and Digests’ page at michigan.gov/dnr.

Off-road-vehicle riders can make legal use of 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails as well as the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit, according to the DNR. For ORV trail, safety and closure information, visit michigan.gov/orvinfo.

The DNR encourages visitors to fish, make use of trails, and explore state parks by waiving the usual Recreation Passport entry fees that grant vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and 1,300 state-managed boating access sites. For outdoor fun the rest of the year, the DNR recommends learning about recreation passports, available at michigan.gov/recreationpassport.

The DNR reminds fans of these outdoor activities to look out for other free fishing and free ORV weekends that occur back-to-back twice a year.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.