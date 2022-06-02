Gas prices hit $4.99 a gallon in mid-Michigan

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gas prices in Michigan are inching closer to the $5 average and industry experts believe it could happen sooner rather than later.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan sits at $4.80.

“It’s not good. I’m not too happy about it,” one driver said.

“I think it’s very unfair for the working class. I think it’s way too high,” another driver said.

That is what motorists had to say about $4.79 regular unleaded gas prices. For months, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has been creeping towards $5, a move industry experts predicted.

Thursday just after noon, the sign at a Speedway gas station in Bridgeport read $4.99.

“I think that’s terrible. They’re going to make it to where the common person can’t afford to go anywhere or do anything,” one resident said.

“We drive a little less, but we still have to live a life and we still have to keep moving,” another resident said.

According to GasBuddy, more Americans are expected to hit the road for their summer trips this year even as gas prices hit new records.

“I guess we kind of have to bite the bullet. Not much we can do I guess,” one resident said.

