Houghton Lake man arrested for assault

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WNEM) - A Houghton Lake man was arrested Sunday after Michigan State Police officers were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress in Denton Township.

Police received the call about the incident on Sandhill Manor Drive shortly after 5 p.m.

The victim ran outside of her residence shouting for someone to call 911, MSP said. When the trooper arrived, he found a woman attempting to waive him down. When questioned, the woman informed the trooper the suspect was leaving in a red Ford Taurus, pointing to the vehicle driving down the road.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the suspect as 35-year-old Michael Lee Senrud, of Houghton Lake.

Senrud and the victim had allegedly gotten into an argument while he was there collecting some belongings, police said. The victim told Senrud he was not welcome at the residence, despite being listed on the lease, police said.

It was during this conflict that Senrud allegedly assaulted the victim, grabbing her by the throat, police said.

Senrud was arrested and lodged in Roscommon County Jail.

In the 82nd District Court, Senrud waived arraignment for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. His bond was set at $25,000.

The trooper was assisted by deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.

