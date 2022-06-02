Police, bus drivers team up to combat red-signal runners in Genesee Co.

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - Police chiefs and bus drivers are collaborating to combat the growing problem of drivers running red bus signals in Genesee County.

Davison school bus drivers, transportation supervisor Mark Fahr, Davison Community Schools Superintendent Kevin Brown, Davison Police Chief Donny Harris, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon and Richfield Township Police Chief Tony Craig met recently to discuss drivers failing to stop for a stopped school bus.

“The safety of our students is our biggest concern and number one priority,” said Davison Community Schools Superintendent Kevin Brown. “Our bus drivers take their jobs very seriously and we appreciate everything that they do to ensure the safety of our students. We are thankful that they shared their concerns with us regarding this very serious matter and are hopeful that motorists will respond accordingly by slowing down and preparing to stop when they see the flashing yellow lights on a school bus.”

Davison Community Schools said M-15 seems to be one of the biggest problem areas. Irish Road and Lippincott Blvd are also areas of concern.

Because of this, the police chiefs said they will increase enforcement and add more patrols in specific areas when buses are picking up and dropping off students.

The district plans to also report offenders to police by reviewing video from bus cameras.

Davison Community Schools bus driver Scott Elliot said they have to activate yellow flashing lights 200 feet before a stop. He said this causes some drivers to speed up.

“All it would take is for one of my kids to drop something or say a water bottle rolls out of their hands and if they step out, and cars are still speeding by, then we are going to have a tragedy on our hands,” Elliott said.

Davison schools released this list for drivers to follow when around school buses:

· When a school bus comes to a stop and activates its red flashing lights, drivers traveling in both directions are required to come to a complete stop at least 20 feet away from the school bus. Drivers must remain stopped until the school bus resumes moving down the road or turns off its red flashing lights.

· If you are behind a bus on a two-lane roadway and the bus activates its red flashing lights, do NOT pull up next to it. Stay 20-feet away.

· Many motorists believe they do not need to stop unless the school bus driver activates or extends a stop sign on the side of the bus. However, the law makes no mention of the use of a stop sign and therefore, the use of a stop signs on a school bus has absolutely no bearing on a driver’s obligation to bring their vehicle to a complete stop.

· When you’re traveling behind a school bus that begins flashing its lights, the answer is very clear: you need to stop. As the yellow lights come on, the speed limit is reduced to 20 mph, regardless of what the street signs say. So, attempting to speed up and pass the bus is an absolute violation of the law.

Any driver who passes a school bus with their flashing red lights on can face a fine of up to $500, according to state law.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.