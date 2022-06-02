Secretary of Transportation talks about what Biden administration is doing to get gas prices down

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan gas prices once again jumping to record highs as some areas $4.99 a gallon.

To fill up a 15-gallon tank for a sedan, Michiganders will be spending about $75 if they fill up from empty.

For pickup truck drivers, they will be spending anywhere between $110 to over $150 dollars for a full tank of gas.

The Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, talked about what the Biden administration is doing to get prices down.

“I think all options need to be on the table. We also need to take a step back and look at how this is happening. You know when oil companies deciding how much to charge you for a gallon of gas, they’re not calling us. They are looking at how much they can gain and the truth is right now, we’re seeing gas prices much higher compared to the same oil prices we saw the last time they were at this level. And I think that needs to be looked into. There are incredible profits being made,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg answered questions regarding record high gas prices during his visit to Saginaw Thursday. Buttigieg was joined by Congressman Dan Kildee at Lake State Railway Company to highlight the bipartisan infrastructure law.

For his part, Kildee said he supports a pause in the federal gas tax especially if it coincides with a pause on the state gas tax. Kildee said there are also other options.

“For example, the president now allows year-round use of a higher blend of ethanol. That can reduce the price at the pump right away. Has increased supply by releasing more into our reserves, but congress also took a step, and we hope the senate takes this up, to hold those oil companies accountable by empowering the federal trade commission to investigate cases where they may be price gouging. Taking advantage of a situation that they ought not take advantage of. It’s not the patriotic thing to do,” Kildee said.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg said there are other costs families face that federal lawmakers can act on right now.

“Lower the cost of insulin, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, to lower the cost of childcare, to lower the cost of housing. And we’re facing a lot of opposition from the other side on this right now. But we think it’s common sense, especially when we’re seeing this kind of pain at the pump,” Buttigieg said.

