Small AM rain chances, mostly dry Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for a few light showers Thursday, but most should manage to stay dry today.

Temperatures will stay close to average going into the weekend. Better rain chances also return this weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

We’re tracking the chance for a few showers or just sprinkles this morning. Most should manage to stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies will be likely for many starting this morning with a few peeks of sun.

Going into the afternoon, high pressure from the west will begin to take over our overall weather pattern. This will lead to a decrease in clouds and allowing some more sunshine in going into the afternoon and early evening hours.

Temperatures later this afternoon will reach back into the low 70s. 60s near the lakeshore. Winds from the NW at 5-10 mph. Dew points in the 40s means very low humidity!

Mostly clear skies likely going into the evening and tonight. Lows will drop back to near 50.

Extended Forecast

Friday is looking like an awesome day with mostly sunny skies! Highs back in the low 70s with low humidity.

The weekend is starting dry. We could have some rain trying to work in as early as the late afternoon/evening hours. The timing on when the next system is still a bit up in the air. Stay tuned for more of a precise timeline. For now, don’t cancel any plans Saturday, but keep in mind showers will be possible especially later in the day.

Sunday into Monday will hold the best chances for showers to return.

Temperatures Saturday will be the “coolest in the 60s. Sunday into next week should manage the low 70s.

