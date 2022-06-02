Advertisement

State police seize 2 illegal guns in Saginaw

Michigan State Police seized two illegal guns in Saginaw on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two illegal guns are off the streets of Saginaw after they were seized by Michigan State Police.

Authorities say two individuals, an adult male and a juvenile male, were acting suspiciously near Jefferson Avenue and Hess Street Wednesday night.

Police say weapons charges will be sought against the two. Police say the juvenile was taken into custody and lodged into a juvenile facility.

