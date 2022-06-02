State police seize 2 illegal guns in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two illegal guns are off the streets of Saginaw after they were seized by Michigan State Police.

Authorities say two individuals, an adult male and a juvenile male, were acting suspiciously near Jefferson Avenue and Hess Street Wednesday night.

Police say weapons charges will be sought against the two. Police say the juvenile was taken into custody and lodged into a juvenile facility.

TV5 will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.