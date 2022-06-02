Three people taken to hospital after crash on M-20

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three people were taken to a local hospital after a crash on M-20 in Midland County on Wednesday.

The crash was reported about 4 p.m. at M-20 and Coleman Road. The road was closed for about two hours while crews responded to the scene.

A vehicle turning southbound onto S. Coleman Road from westbound W. Isabella Road failed to yield to the right of way to a vehicle traveling eastbound on W. Isabella Road, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two drivers and a passenger were transported to an area hospital for injuries. Their conditions are unclear, but the injuries are not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

