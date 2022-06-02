Two Republican front-runners lose court challenge to get on August ballot

Mich. (WNEM) - Two Republican front-runners and a third candidate lost their court challenges to get their names on the primary ballot in hopes of being the party favorite to run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Last week, five GOP candidates - including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and businessman Perry Johnson - were declared ineligible for the Aug. 2 primaries by the Michigan Board of Canvassers because they did not hit the 15,000 signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures.

“That will just narrow the field somewhat and narrow the choices for voters,” said Matt Grossman, MSU political scientist.

A judge declined the challenge from Craig.

Craig and four other candidates were removed from the ballot after fraudulent petition signatures were turned in by paid circulators causing the contenders to miss the threshold of 15,000 signatures to be added on to the ballots.

That cuts the number of Republican primary candidates in half.

Grossman said this does not mean the general election will be a win for Whitmer.

“I’m a little doubtful. I think that the Republican candidate, even if they’re not known now, is going to generate the support of Republican voters,” Grossman said.

Grossmann said while this is an extraordinary circumstance, it will not hurt Republicans’ chance in the election.

“We’re a swing state. It’s going to be close no matter what. It also could be a Republican leaning year because the party out of the presidency tends to win the midterm election, tends to win the gubernatorial elections that they’ve done. So, in fact, in 18 out of the last 21 gubernatorial elections, the party out of the presidency has won in Michigan,” Grossman said.

The fight for a spot on the primary ballot is not necessarily over.

The Michigan Supreme Court is a final option for the candidates, but the timing may not be on their side.

The state said it needs to complete the ballot this Friday, June 3.

