FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Firebirds lost four to nothing to the Windsor Spitfires in game seven of the Ontario Hockey League Western Conference Finals.

Windsor will face the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL finals.

Flint beat the Owen Sound Attack and the Soo Greyhound before losing to Windsor in a seven-game series.

