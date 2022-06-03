Deadly crashes reach 16-year record high in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - In nearly every category, deaths in crashes have increased significantly, according to the Michigan State Police.

Traffic deaths in Michigan peaked above 1,100 in 2021, based on data released by the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. A total of 1,131 traffic deaths in 2021 beat an undesirable record set in 2005 of 1,129 traffic deaths that year.

The record 1,131 traffic deaths in 2021 is a 4 percent increase from crash deaths in 2020 totaling 1,083. The number of injuries, severe injuries, and crashes also increased significantly, MSP said.

Outcome 2020 2021 Percent increase Injuries 60,986 71,246 17 percent Crashes 245,432 282,640 15 percent Suspected serious injuries 5,433 5,979 10 percent

Alcohol-related deaths increased by 10 percent from 2020 to 2021, MSP said. There were 326 alcohol-involved traffic deaths in 2020 compared to 357 alcohol-involved traffic deaths in 2021. Deadly crashes involving alcohol represent 31 percent of all traffic deaths in 2021, according to MSP.

“Unfortunately, there was a steady rise in traffic crashes and injuries during 2021, and we are determined to turn those numbers around and save more lives,” Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Interim Director, Alicia Sledge said. “The OHSP will be coordinating high-visibility enforcement campaigns this summer focusing on impaired driving, speed and seat belt use to help reverse the trends we are seeing.”

Michigan Traffic Crashes 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Crashes 282,640 245,432 314,377 312,798 314,921 Injuries 71,246 60,986 74,963 75,838 78,394 Fatalities 1,131 1,083 985 974 1,028

Bicycle deaths dropped in 2021 to 29, a 24 percent decrease from 38 deaths in 2020, MSP said. Nearly every other category reports increases in deaths:

Motorcyclist deaths increased from 152 in 2020 to 166 in 2021, up 9 percent.

Pedestrian deaths increased from 175 in 2020 to 183 in 2021, up 5 percent.

Commercial motor vehicle-involved deaths increased from 78 in 2020 to 103 in 2021, up 32 percent.

Deer-involved deaths increased from 5 in 2020 to 10 in 2021, up 100 percent.

Construction zone deaths increased from 14 in 2020 to 20 in 2021, up 43 percent.

Distracted-involved deaths increased from 52 in 2020 to 59 in 2021, up 13 percent.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.