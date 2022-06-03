Advertisement

Flint man arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police chopper

Troopers arrested a 59-year-old Flint man last night after he repeatedly pointed a laser at Trooper 3.
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police arrested a Flint man early Friday morning after they say he repeatedly pointed a laser at a police helicopter.

The suspect allegedly pointed a laser at Trooper 3 multiple times, according to state police. Trooper 3 then helped guide officers on the ground to the suspect’s location. The 59-year-old Flint man was then arrested.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a five-year felony under state law.

