Former Flint Twp clerk bound over for trial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former township clerk charged with ballot tampering is heading to trial.

Kathy Funk, a former Flint Township clerk, waived her right to a preliminary examination on Friday, June 3 in front of 67th District Court Judge Mark McCabe. Funk will now be bound over to circuit court for trial.

Funk has been charged with ballot tampering, as well as misconduct in office. Both counts are five-year felonies. The charges are related to the August 2020 primary election when Funk was running for election.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office believes Funk broke a seal on a ballot container so votes inside could not be counted in an anticipated recount under the state’s election law.

