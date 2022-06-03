Advertisement

Former Flint Twp clerk bound over for trial

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former township clerk charged with ballot tampering is heading to trial.

Kathy Funk, a former Flint Township clerk, waived her right to a preliminary examination on Friday, June 3 in front of 67th District Court Judge Mark McCabe. Funk will now be bound over to circuit court for trial.

Funk has been charged with ballot tampering, as well as misconduct in office. Both counts are five-year felonies. The charges are related to the August 2020 primary election when Funk was running for election.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office believes Funk broke a seal on a ballot container so votes inside could not be counted in an anticipated recount under the state’s election law.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Several vehicles involved a crash on WB I-96 near Kensington Road in Livingston County on...
Deadly crashes reach 16-year record high in Michigan
An overnight shooting between two groups of people in Saginaw left one person injured,...
Gunshots strike resident's car in Saginaw shooting
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Saginaw libraries expand Wi-Fi access
Raycom Media/file
Prescribed burns happening in Bangor Twp, Pinconning Twp