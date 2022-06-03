Genesee Co. woman wins $4M on scratch-off

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County woman is a millionaire after taking a stranger’s advice.

The 54-year-old Michigan Lottery player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 9490 S. Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc.

“My husband and I stopped to get gas and went into the gas station to pay,” the player said. “While we were in line, someone in the store came up to us and said, ‘You should purchase a $30 Lottery ticket, I bet you will win $4 million.’ We thought about it for a moment and then decided to purchase an Ultimate Millions ticket.”

The couple scratched the ticket when they got in their car. The player said they were shocked when they saw they won $4 million.

“We thought we were missing something and that there was no way we had actually won. We decided to put the ticket away and look it over again when we got home to confirm what we were seeing,” she said.

The woman chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million. She plans to pay bills and save the rest of her winnings.

