Advertisement

Gunshots cause $50K in damage to cable loops on utility poles in Tuscola Co.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three storage loops of fiber optic...
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three storage loops of fiber optic cable were damaged.(Tuscola County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after cable loops attached to utility poles were shot at, causing $50,000 in damages.

The Thumb Electric Company reported damage to three storage loops of their fiber optic cable on Riley Road near English Road in Wells Township and Kingston Township between Jan. 16 and May 13, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The storage loops were shot multiple times by a suspected .22 rifle, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Joshua Herman at 989-673-8161 ext. 2231.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Senior living center loses appeal over woman’s death
KTVF
Michigan man faces trial in girlfriend’s killing, mutilation
Troopers arrested a 59-year-old Flint man last night after he repeatedly pointed a laser at...
Flint man arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police chopper
Handcuffs
Police: Flint man with BB gun, body armor arrested at US Capitol
Troopers arrested a 59-year-old Flint man last night after he repeatedly pointed a laser at...
Michigan State Police arrest Flint man pointing laser at aircraft