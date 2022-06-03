Gunshots cause $50K in damage to cable loops on utility poles in Tuscola Co.

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after cable loops attached to utility poles were shot at, causing $50,000 in damages.

The Thumb Electric Company reported damage to three storage loops of their fiber optic cable on Riley Road near English Road in Wells Township and Kingston Township between Jan. 16 and May 13, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The storage loops were shot multiple times by a suspected .22 rifle, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Joshua Herman at 989-673-8161 ext. 2231.

