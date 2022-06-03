Kelley Added as MSU Basketball Assistant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Friday announced the appointment of Thomas Kelley as an assistant men’s basketball coach to head coach Tom Izzo. Kelley, a Jackson native, played at MSU and returned to the school as a graduate assistant in 2015. The past four seasons he has been an assistant at Western Michigan. He replaces Dwayne Stephens who is now the new head coach at Western Michigan.

