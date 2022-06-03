Nephew arrested in deadly shooting of uncle in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of shooting and killing his uncle has been lodged in jail for homicide.

Burton police officers were sent to Kings Lane Apartments for a domestic situation with weapons on Thursday, June 2 at 6:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 62-year-old man, identified as Ware Lee Lane Jr., inside his apartment with one gunshot wound to his chest. Lane was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Lane’s 30-year-old nephew, who is currently on parole in the city of Flint, is believed to be the suspect. Police say he fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Later that evening, at 8:45 p.m., Burton police officers found the suspect walking near Fenton Road and Ossington Avenue in Flint. The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Genesee County Jail, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

