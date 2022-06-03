Patchy frost possible north Friday night, showers on Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Past a few isolated showers, the weather has been fairly quiet around Mid-Michigan after the heat we had earlier this week. Heading into the weekend, the two main weather headlines are the chance for patchy frost Friday night, then a round of showers coming in on Sunday. A sprinkle or two is possible in the evening on Saturday.

Today

Conditions out the door this morning are refreshing and quiet. Temperatures are a few degrees on either side of 50 degrees with a calm wind and mostly clear skies. For some who have the last day of school today, the weather couldn’t be better! We warm up to around 74 today with mostly sunny skies, but like we saw earlier in the week, the heating of the day will take wind gusts up to around 25 to 30 mph on occasion.

Friday sees a mild day with mostly sunny skies. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay clear through the overnight which will allow temperatures to plummet. We’ll land cooler than the last couple of nights with lows around 44 degrees. The big story comes in for our northern row of counties. Lows there will fall into the middle 30s, right at the borderline for some patchy frost development. This a pattern we sometimes see with these cooler swings, especially in those northern locations as the elevation is slightly higher. The wind also slows down tonight with a speed of 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.

Patchy frost is possible in our northern row of counties. Take precautions to protect your plants! (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will essentially be a story of two halves when it comes to rain chances. Most of -- if not all -- of Saturday is looking dry. The day starts off sunny with clouds increasing through the day as a low pressure system approaches the Great Lakes. A few sprinkles are possible in the evening Saturday, but the majority of the rain comes in Sunday. If you have outdoor plans that take you into the evening Saturday, just keep tabs on our Interactive Radar.

More rain comes in Sunday as the low passes through the Great Lakes. It won’t be a complete washout of a day, but do expect periods of showers. Some banding may set up allowing for rain to linger longer in some locations. That would set some towns up to pick up closer to 0.75″ of rain by the end of Sunday. Currently, the locations most on-par to see the banding would be central Michigan, the Tri-Cities, and central Thumb. Elsewhere, rainfall should check-in between 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Periods of showers are expected on Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs on Saturday warm up to around 70 degrees, while Sunday will be cooler with a high around 67 or 68. Highs return to the 70s next week with showers also continuing into Monday. Give it all a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

