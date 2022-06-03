Patchy frost possible tonight, rain returns this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for patchy frost and rain chances returning this weekend. The good news is we’re not anticipating a complete washout for the weekend.

No big warm ups or cool down are on the horizon going into next week. We do expect to stay slightly below average.

Here’s your latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Frost Advisories are in effect for Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Alcona counties until Saturday morning.

Evening & Tonight (Friday)

Our weather pattern stays on cruise control going into the evening and the overnight hours. Mostly clear skies will be likely with rain chances staying near 0.

Because of recent dry conditions, winds staying breezy, and low humidity values, fire dangers will be elevated into tonight. Use caution if doing any grilling or campfires.

And while the calendar may say June, lows north of the Bay are expected to drop into the 30s and could lead to frost concerns. Frost advisories and in effect for Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Alcona counties until 7 AM Saturday. Cover up or bring in any sensitive vegetation.

Lows for the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and Flint should remain in the 40s, so no frost concern will be likely there.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be the drier day compared to Sunday.

Saturday morning should start off with some sunshine. Going into the afternoon, clouds will begin to increase from the west. We will have a lot of dry air in place, so any initial showers will have trouble reaching the ground. No need to cancel outdoor plans for Saturday, but just know we can expect a shower as early as the later afternoon into the evening.

Highs for Saturday are expected to reach back near 70.

Rain chances will increase going past midnight into Sunday morning. Lows Saturday night will be warmer than Friday night; dropping into the low 50s.

Sunday will have a much better chance for some scattered showers. While we’re not anticipating an all day rain, most of the day will likely have some showers to deal with.

Highs Sunday will be just a touch cooler in the mid to upper 60s near 70.

Next Week

Monday will also have another good chances for scattered showers. Highs Monday will reach back into the mid 70s.

We expect more of a dry day Tuesday with sunshine returning. Highs still in the low to mid 70s.

We will keep an eye on mid next week for another approaching system that could bring in more rain chances Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!

