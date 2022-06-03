Police: Boy in critical condition after Flint shooting
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint Thursday night.
Officers from the Flint Police Department responded to the 3400 block of Herrick Street at 11:42 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival to the scene, police located a minor victim. The boy was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police did not release the boy’s age, only that he is a minor.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Donny Scott at 810-237-6905. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.