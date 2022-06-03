Police: Boy in critical condition after Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint Thursday night.

Officers from the Flint Police Department responded to the 3400 block of Herrick Street at 11:42 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located a minor victim. The boy was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police did not release the boy’s age, only that he is a minor.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Donny Scott at 810-237-6905. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

