Police: Flint man with BB gun, body armor arrested at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WNEM) - A man from Flint was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol Friday morning after authorities say he had a fake badge, BB gun, body armor, high-capacity magazines and other ammunition.

Just before 5 a.m. on June 3, a U.S. Capitol patrol officer started talking to a man who had parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle on the west side of the Capitol.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe, of Flint, is a retired police officer out of New York. U.S. Capitol Police say he presented a fake badge to USCP which had “Department of the INTERPOL” printed on it.

Felipe also made a statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency, police said. He gave officers permission to search his vehicle.

Officers found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines and other ammunition in the car. No real guns were found during the search, USCP said.

Investigators are still trying to determine why Felipe parked near the U.S. Capitol. Felipe is facing charges for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.

