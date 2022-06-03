Police: 1 person injured after more than 100 shots fired during shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An overnight shooting between two groups of people in Saginaw left one person injured, according to Michigan State Police.

Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene on Hamilton Street at Court Street about 1:10 a.m. on Friday, June 3.

One person was shot in the leg, and was taken to a local hospital by a personal vehicle, police said. The victim is in good condition.

More than 100 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear how many people were involved in the incident, police said.

MSP believes two different groups exchanged gunfire in this incident.

