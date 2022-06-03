Advertisement

Prescribed burns happening in Bangor Twp, Pinconning Twp

Raycom Media/file
Raycom Media/file
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is handling two prescribed burns in Bay County on Friday.

The prescribed burn in Bangor Township is set to start at 10:30 a.m. and cover 18 acres. The DNR said the burn will promote native grass and plant growth while removing invasive shrubs.

In Pinconning Township, the prescribed burn will start at 2 p.m. and cover 45 acres. This will stimulate native grass growth and set back invasive autumn olive, the DNR said.

The burns are conducted by highly trained personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions, the DNR stated.

