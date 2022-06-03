Saginaw libraries expand Wi-Fi access

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With internet access a great necessity for work and recreation, the Public Libraries of Saginaw have expanded its public Wi-Fi signals.

Thanks to this expansion, users can now access the internet from outside the library buildings 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

New Wi-Fi access points have been installed at Butman-Fish Library, at 1716 Hancock St., and Wickes Library, at 1713 Hess St., that extend wireless internet access beyond the libraries walls, according to the library system.

Funding for the project comes from a grant provided by the C.A.R.E.S. Act for digital inclusion.

The same grant in 2020 and 2021 allowed Hoyt Library, at 505 Janes Ave., and Zauel Library, at 3100 N. Center Road, to upgrade their Wi-Fi access points in a similar way.

The Public Libraries of Saginaw remind library cardholders they can also check out devices like Chromebook laptops and iPad tablets, thanks to a grant from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund. These devices come with power cords and cases, and like books, may be checked out up to three-weeks and may be renewed up to two times.

Chromebooks and iPads cannot be reserved or put on hold. Patrons who borrow these devices must sign a borrowing agreement, according to the Public Libraries of Saginaw. Borrowers are responsible for all costs associated with damage, loss, or missing devices and their components. Chromebooks and iPads are disabled and wiped of all data after their due dates. The library system reminds borrowers to save data to their own storage if they require access to it in the future.

For more information on these services and devices, visit saginawlibrary.org/services/computers.

