Increasing clouds tonight, periods of showers Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for rain to return going into the second half of this weekend.

Compared to last night, we expect to stay warm enough to avoid frost concerns going into tonight.

Temperatures will stay slightly below average going into next week, but still staying warm.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

After a sunny start to the weekend, clouds will continue to increase going into this evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will be likely tonight into Sunday morning. We should manage to hold off on any showers this evening. Past midnight into Sunday morning is when showers will become more likely.

Lows tonight won’t be as cold as last night. Many dropping to near 50. North of the Saginaw Bay dropping into the 40s.

Winds stay generally light from the SW around 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Periods of showers will be more likely throughout most of the day Sunday. While we do expect a few breaks in the rain from time to time, breaks in the rain will vary from location to location.

If you have anything to do outside or plan to do some traveling, be sure to check in with the latest conditions on our Interactive Radar!

Highs for Sunday will be a touch cooler in the mid to upper 60s. Areas south near Flint may manage a few low 70s. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

We will keep shower chances in the forecast going into Sunday night. Same type of coverage as during the day; scattered. Lows drop back into the 50s.

Next Week

Monday features another solid chance for rain. Some rain could be heavy at times especially going into the PM hours. Best chances for heavy rain will reside north of the Tri-Cities. A rumble of thunder also won’t be out of the question later Monday.

Highs Monday reach back into the mid 70s.

Tuesday will have the chance for a lingering shower for the early AM hours east of the Tri-Cities. More sunshine is expected by the afternoon.

Rain totals by Tuesday morning will reach around .5 to 1″ for many. Some areas north of the Tri-Cities will stand the chance to go higher near 1.5″. This will include Sunday and Monday’s rain.

Wednesday looks dry to start, shower chances will return by the PM hours into Thursday. Then again going into the upcoming weekend. No organized systems for these time frames are visible at the moment, so expect some chances in the forecast over the next few days.

Temperatures next week will stay slightly below average in the low 70s. Average this time of year is in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.