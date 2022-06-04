Advertisement

One killed in two-car-crash in Grand Blanc Township

By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A Grand Blanc Township man is dead and a woman is injured following a two-car-crash in Grand Blanc Township on Thursday, June 2.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hill Rd. and Wakefield Rd.

First responders say the 42-year-old man was driving west on Hill Rd. when a 55-year-old woman was making a left turn onto Wakefield Rd. Police did not say who hit whom, but did say the impact of the crash sent the man’s car off the roadway, causing it to roll and hit a tree.

The man was trapped inside his car and had to be extracted by the fire department.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This is the first fatal crash in Grand Blanc Township in two years, authorities say.

