Pleasant Saturday, rain chances increase tonight and on Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend is getting off to a quiet, just chilly, start! Dry weather holds for the majority of -- if not all -- of today, but we’re watching a low pressure system to bring rainfall as we head into tonight and Sunday. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles this evening, but no widespread of large showers are expected.

Today

With full sunshine this morning temperatures will be able lift at faster pace, though we’re starting from a lower point than the last few mornings with 30s up north and lower to middle 40s farther south. Expect temperatures reach the middle 60s by noon. Highs will reach up to around 72 degrees, though numbers will vary a degree or two depending on whether you’re west or east of the Tri-Cities. A southwest wind will sustain only from 5 to 10 mph, much less breezy than Friday.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Cloud coverage increases through the daytime ahead of our low, but dry weather is still expected for the large majority of the day. If you have any evening plans that will keep you outdoors, keep tabs on our Interactive Radar, but overall expect pleasant weather for the evening! Sunset is around 9:12 PM.

A few sprinkles are possible, but dry weather is largely expected. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly cloud overnight with showers picking up more in coverage later. By sunrise, rain will be more widespread around the area. Lows will settle back to around 52 degrees, more comparable to where we landed Wednesday and Thursday night last week. The wind will be light out of the southwest.

Sunday

Showers will be more frequent on Sunday, but there will still be breaks of dry time in-between. There is some focus north of the Tri-Cities, largely areas along and near US-10, where rainfall may be able to persist longer, or where banding may be able to set up. This would bring locally higher rain totals through that area where accumulations could reach up to 0.75″ by the end of the day. A 1″ rain total is not as likely, but still has a non-zero chance in an isolated spot.

Showers moving in Sunday, activity will be intermittent through the day. (WNEM)

Most will land between 0.25″ to 0.5″ by the end of the day. Highs will end up staying cooler with the clouds and rain, expect readings to only reach up to around 67 degrees with a south southwest wind shifting to the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Rainfall through Sunday (WNEM)

Next Workweek

As another disturbance passes by the Great Lakes, more rain is expected on Monday. This should be somewhat similar to Sunday where showers will be periodic, but with a cold front moving through in the evening, expect some heavier rain to develop in the late-afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and downpours are the main threats we’ll be looking for out of any heavier showers Monday. A rumble of thunder or two is possible. Highs make a return to around 75 on Monday.

Tuesday sees that system leave with decreasing clouds and a day similar to Friday, just not as windy. Another low may pass by the Great Lakes around Wednesday and Thursday, though with some uncertainty to where the low actually tracks, rain chances are lower for the time being. Look for updates on that timeframe, and give it a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

