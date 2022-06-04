Village of Ortonville hosts second-annual Abigail’s Pride parade

Abigail's Pride parade in Ortonville, MI. (WNEM)

ORTONVILLE, MICH. -- The village of Ortonville held its second annual Abigail’s Pride parade today.

The event was started by Abigail Rowe, a 16-year-old sophomore at Brandon High School.

She came out as bisexual in November of 2020 and organized her first parade in April of last last year.

She says it was her way to create a safer, happier environment for LGBTQ+ youth in her community and the surrounding areas.

Abigail's Pride parade in Ortonville, MI. (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.