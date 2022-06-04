Advertisement

Village of Ortonville hosts second-annual Abigail’s Pride parade

By Michael Herek
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Abigail's Pride parade in Ortonville, MI.
Abigail's Pride parade in Ortonville, MI.(WNEM)

ORTONVILLE, MICH. -- The village of Ortonville held its second annual Abigail’s Pride parade today.

The event was started by Abigail Rowe, a 16-year-old sophomore at Brandon High School.

She came out as bisexual in November of 2020 and organized her first parade in April of last last year.

She says it was her way to create a safer, happier environment for LGBTQ+ youth in her community and the surrounding areas.

Abigail's Pride parade in Ortonville, MI.
Abigail's Pride parade in Ortonville, MI.(WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 59-year-old man was arrested in Flint on June 3, 2022 after he allegedly pointed a laser...
MSP: A lot of people do not realize extent of damage pointing laser at helicopter can cause
MSP: A lot of people do not realize extent of damage pointing laser at helicopter can cause
MSP: A lot of people do not realize extent of damage pointing laser at helicopter can cause
Here are the top stories we are following Friday evening, June 3.
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, June 3
Police: 1 person injured after more than 100 shots fired during shooting
Police: 1 person injured after more than 100 shots fired during shooting