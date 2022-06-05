Periodic showers Sunday with another round of rain Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saturday’s dry air was able to hold off the showers, even the clouds, throughout a good majority of day! Skies stayed bright well into the afternoon. Showers are making their way into the Flint area this morning, more activity will fill in farther north as we go through the day. Another round of rain moves through Monday when the cold front of this entire system moves through Mid-Michigan.

Today

With the warm front of this system starting to knock on the door of the Great Lakes, we’re seeing showers initially firing up in our southern row of counties. This activity slides north through the rest of the morning, then becomes more steady to the north of the Tri-Cities. We’re still seeing signs of some rain banding in those locations north this afternoon, which will allow some locally higher rain totals for today, over 0.5″. If you’re farther south today, once this morning’s showers move out, expect activity to be more periodic through the day.

Banded Rain Sunday Afternoon (WNEM)

Highs today will be cooler with the clouds and showers moving through. Highs will reach up to around 67 degrees, though Flint may come closer to 70 degrees. Today’s wind also makes a shift from the south to the southeast with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Tonight

With the banded rain continuing to track a little farther north overnight, many across Mid-Michigan will be able to dry out, but if you’re located in our northern row of counties, rain will still be a possibility through the overnight hours. Those who don’t see rain overnight should expect to see cloudy skies remain overnight. Lows will settle to around 56 degrees with an east wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

As the low lifts through the Great Lakes, the cold front will allow more rain to pick back up in the afternoon. The morning might see a longer break in the rain, while still remaining cloudy. With an increase in humidity Monday, rainfall will be heavier at times in the afternoon. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible farther south, though no severe weather is expected. Heavy rain will be the primary impact out of any showers and storms that start to get going.

A cold front moving through will bring heavier rain in the afternoon along with a few weaker thunderstorms. (WNEM)

A light shower or two may be able to linger early Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day is dry after that. When all rain is done Tuesday morning, many will come close to 1″ of rain. Isolated totals close to 1.5″ is certainly a possibility in the eastern Thumb and in our northern counties where the heaviest showers track.

Many will check-in close to 1" of rain through early Tuesday morning, though the heaviest areas could see close to 1.5". (WNEM)

Smaller rain chances come in on Wednesday, give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.