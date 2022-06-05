Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Saginaw shooting

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting where multiple people were struck early on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene on South 11th Street in Saginaw around 2:30 a.m. where they found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Two other men were also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and are currently being treated.

Investigators say that all of the victims were involved in the same incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

