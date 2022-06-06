53-pound catfish sets new state record

BERRIEN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Indiana man recently broke a state record after he reeled in a 53-pound flathead catfish.

Lloyd Tanner, from Hobart, Indiana, was fishing the St. Joe River in Berrien County when he caught the fish on May 29. It weighed 53.35 pounds and was 48 inches long, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The previous state record was 52 pounds and 46.02 inches long. That fish was caught in Barron Lake in Cass County.

A Lake Michigan Basin coordinator with the DNR verified Tanner’s fish.

“I’ve been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years,” Tanner said. “What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.