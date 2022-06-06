A break this evening, rain returns for some late tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain has been periodically passing through going back into Sunday and it looks like our chances will be sticking around into portions of Tuesday.

However, despite those chances not ending completely until tomorrow, we have a nice window this evening where our threat will remain fairly low and many evening plans, outside of any issues with damp ground, should be able to go on as scheduled.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain has slowed down for many just in time for after work and after school (for those still in session) plans. Most areas will be dry for the next several hours (as of 6 PM), if you want to squeeze in some fresh air. To be on the safe side, you can always check our Interactive Radar.

Temperatures are a mix of 60s and 70s and should remain quite pleasant through the rest of the evening before only falling into the 50s for overnight lows thanks to clouds and an additional round of showers moving through late tonight.

Rain is expected to return late tonight and should continue into Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

The best chance for rain will return as we get closer to midnight and overnight, with the best chances for rain residing in the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and Thumb region southward. Areas northwest of there will still have a chance for rain, it may not be quite as consistent. No severe weather is expected, but some locally heavy rainfall is possible.

Once rain arrives, it will stick around through portions of the morning commute on Tuesday.

Tuesday

Although rain will be likely for some as we start the day Tuesday, it’s expected to move out fairly quickly, with most, if not all, areas done by noon. If anyone sees it linger just a touch longer, it would be eastern areas of the Thumb.

Most areas should be dry by noon on Tuesday. (WNEM)

By the time rainfall comes to an end, areas north and west of the Tri-Cities will likely see 0.25″ or less, with 0.50″ to 1″ expected from the Tri-Cities south and east. Although most won’t hit this mark, some of our southern locations could exceed 1″ of rain.

The heaviest rain tonight is expected to fall in our southeastern zones, getting progressively lighter to the northwest. (WNEM)

After the rain clears out, we should see clouds decrease into the afternoon and evening, so we’ll salvage some sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday should be in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Winds will be northwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather should continue into Tuesday evening, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows settling in the middle 40s to low 50s.

