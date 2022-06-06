Crews respond to early morning Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning in the city of Flint.

Firefighters were sent to the 1600 block of S. Euclid Avenue about 4:40 a.m. on June 6.

TV5 crews saw at least one body at the scene of the house fire, but authorities have not released further details on the incident.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

