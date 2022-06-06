Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning Flint house fire

House fire in the 1600 block of S. Euclide Avenue in Flint
House fire in the 1600 block of S. Euclide Avenue in Flint(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning in the city of Flint.

Firefighters were sent to the 1600 block of S. Euclid Avenue about 4:40 a.m. on June 6.

TV5 crews saw at least one body at the scene of the house fire, but authorities have not released further details on the incident.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we are following for Monday morning, June 6.
TV5 news update: Monday morning, June 6
6-5-22
FirstWarn5: SUN PM 6-5-22
Organizers expect attendance to exceed 35,000 at Hometown Days Festival in Swartz Creek this...
Hometown Days Festival Continues in Swartz Creek
The inaugural event was held in Ortonville Saturday, June 4.
Abigail's Pride Parade Held in Ortonville