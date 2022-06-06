Deputies investigating deadly UTV crash

MILLING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man died in a UTV crash in Tuscola County over the weekend.

Deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oak Road, north of Barnes Road in Millington Township, for the crash at 10 p.m. on June 4.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Millington, was in a 2021 Polaris UTV and lost control, according to the sheriff’s office. The UTV flipped on its side and the driver was ejected.

Deputies tried to use lifesaving measures, but the driver did not survive his injuries.

The driver was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is still ongoing.

