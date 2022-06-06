Few showers tonight, more rain and storms Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for more rain and thunderstorms over the next 36 hours. That will come with the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms along with minor flooding concerns.

Temperatures into the new week stay consistent but slightly below average.

There will be another chance for rain mid week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight (Sunday)

We’re still expecting a few more showers here and there going into the later evening hours. If you don’t receive any rain into tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies.

Closer to midnight, better rain chances will lift north of the Tri-Cities into Monday morning.

Lows tonight will drop back into the 50s. Winds from the SE around 5-10 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

Monday morning will start the day with better rain chances still staying north of the Tri-Cities as a warm front moves in from the south. While most from the Tri-Cities and south should manage some dry time Monday morning, a few spotty showers can’t be completely ruled out.

Into the afternoon and evening, an approaching cold front will produce better rain and thunderstorm chances for the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and south. Areas north will likely still have a few showers to deal with.

However, with more heat and humidity in play south and east of the Tri-Cities, a marginal risk (1/5) for a few isolated strong to severe storms will be on the table. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail will be the main threats within any development.

Track the rain and thunderstorms using our Interactive Radar!

Temperatures along a warm front will vary from the 60s to near 70 north to the 70s near 80 south in Mid-Michigan.

Even if we don’t capitalize on severe storms Monday, heavy rainfall will still be a concern for the PM hours into the overnight. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a marginal flooding risk for the same area as the severe risk. While most areas should be able to handle most of the rain expected, minor low lying flooding will be on the table. Be sure your sump pump is working well along with clearing any drains nearby your home.

Once the cold front moves east late Monday, we lose the severe risk and most of the rain. We still could have a lingering shower Tuesday morning.

Lows Monday night will drop back to near 50.

Tuesday is trending drier with a good mix of sun and clouds. Highs Tuesday will reach back into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday is expected to start off dry. Rain chances will increase for the PM into the overnight hours. Highs in the 70s.

Past this chance for rain, we expect to remain mostly dry. A few low end chances will arise Thursday and Saturday, but we’re expecting a mainly dry stretch going into the weekend.

Temperatures stay in the 70s going into the weekend.

Check in on the latest 7 Day Forecast here!

