Increasing gas prices impacting businesses

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - As gas prices continue to tick up over $5 a gallon in Michigan, the cost is hitting local businesses hard.

“We used to have a two-hour minimum. It’d be like $300 for the first two hours, $100 for any additional hour. And then now we’re having to make it $300 for the first hour and then $100 an additional just to have that little extra, just to be able to cover the fuel cost,” said Tyler McClure, owner of Ty’s Moving.

McClure said he relies on fuel to do business. The rise in gas prices forced him to change his pricing structure for moving fees. It is a choice one customer wasn’t too happy about. It was a situation that caused McClure to lose business.

“I’ve even had frequent customers that I move like once a year, and then now they call back and they’re like, ‘well, why is it a little more,’” McClure said.

McClure spends 50 percent more weekly on gas to fill his 26-foot truck. He switched to a diesel truck to save money, and because he did not want to pass the cost on to his customers.

With the increase in gas, that switch has ended up costing him even more.

“Diesel is supposed to make it to where you get more miles out of it. And the money just keeps going into the gas stations,” McClure said.

It is a price he will have to continue to pay to keep his business open.

“We can’t walk it to their new house. We got, you know, we gotta put it in the truck and drive it there. So that’s what we’ll do,” McClure said.

McClure said he will not decrease his labor force or change their pay rate because of the hike in gas prices. But he has had to limit his service area to 40 miles from his office to keep the gas usage under control.

AAA reports Michigan’s average price per gallon is now just over $5. That is higher than the national average of $4.86.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.