M-30 resurfacing in Sanford, I-675 bridge work starts Monday

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Construction crews are starting work on road projects in Saginaw and Midland counties.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects include M-30 road resurfacing in Midland County and bridge work on I-675 in Saginaw County. MDOT will also start the next phase of work on the I-96 Flex Route in Oakland County and resurfacing M-17 in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 3,700 jobs, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. Today’s investments in Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, and Washtenaw counties will support over 3,700 jobs and help drivers go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” Whitmer said. “Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. Both the Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that will make a huge difference for families and business across the state. I hope you all like orange because you’ll be seeing a lot of cones and barrels this summer. I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s keep moving dirt and getting it done.”

MDOT will complete the final phase of bridge maintenance work on northbound I-675 in Saginaw. The work is part of a $10.5 million investment to improve more than 8 miles of I-675 with concrete pavement repairs and address maintenance needs on 36 bridges and culvert structures.

Crews will close and detour northbound I-675 from the south junction of I-675/I-75 to Michigan Avenue. Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-75 and southbound I-675.

Work started in April 2021 and is expected to be complete on June 25. Based on economic modeling, the investment is expected to support 133 jobs.

MDOT is investing $1.4 million to resurface nearly 5 miles of M-30 from M-20 to US-10 in Sanford. Based on economic modeling, the investment is expected to support nearly 20 jobs.

From June 6 to June 8, crews will detour M-30 from M-20 to Olson Road. Drivers should use the posted detour via M-20, Homer Road and Olson Road. On June 9, M-30 will have single-lane closures, traffic shirts and traffic regulators from Olson Road to Saginaw Road. The final phase of paving will be completed overnight. Traffic will be detoured via Saginaw Road.

