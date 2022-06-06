Pfizer to invest $120M in Kalamazoo facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNEM) - Pfizer announced it will invest $120 million into its Kalamazoo facility to support COVID-19 oral treatment and support high-skill jobs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Pfizer for the announcement on Monday, June 6.

“Pfizer’s $120 million expansion in Kalamazoo creating 250 good-paying jobs making PAXLOVID will save lives and build on Michigan’s economic momentum,” Whitmer said. “Pfizer’s Kalamazoo facility also made some of the first doses of the vaccine, and now this proud Michigan company will play a critical role in both the treatment and prevention of COVID. By creating opportunity for Michiganders, Pfizer is helping us grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and keep families safe.”

This investment will help Pfizer’s effort bring more biopharmaceutical manufacturing to the U.S., allowing the company to produce and supply more treatments and medicines.

To date, Pfizer has manufactured more than 5.5 million packs of PAXLOVID globally across 26 countries, including 1.3 million courses shipped to the U.S.

With the investment, Kalamazoo will be among the world’s largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), with the capacity to produce 1,200 metric tons annually.

“Pfizer Global Supply has made the impossible possible, making billions of vaccine doses and now millions of treatment courses to help battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. “By increasing production at our Michigan facility, we are both helping patients around the world and expanding important manufacturing innovation to the U.S. This investment builds upon our $5 billion of investments across our manufacturing and distribution portfolio since 2017 to support the ongoing growth of U.S. manufacturing leadership.”

Pfizer also plans to expand its Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facility in Kalamazoo with a phase two investment. The expansion will add to the initial investment of $450 million in phase one to build a 400,000-square-foot production facility.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.