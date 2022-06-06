Police: Man in critical condition after crashing mini-bike

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is recovering in the hospital after crashing a mini-bile into a tree, according to the Flint Police Department.

The crash happened on Saturday, June 4 at 9:29 p.m. on Norbert Street near Fremont Street.

A 43-year-old man was riding a green motorized mini-bike north on Norbert Street when the bike ran off the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police believe speed was a factor in this crash. Anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Sgt. Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.