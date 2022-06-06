Rain & storms Monday, heavy rain likely in the afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sunday saw rain move largely through the middle of the viewing area, especially splitting the Tri-Cities. Those in Saginaw saw occasional showers, while Midland and Bay City saw more rain comparatively. That activity slid north and is still ongoing in our northern counties this morning. A cold front will bring heavier rain and thunderstorms to the area this afternoon. One or two thunderstorms have the possibility to reach the severe level, but heavy rain will be the primary threat.

Today

The aforementioned band of rain has shifted northward overnight but is still bringing rainfall to Houghton Lake, West Branch, Rose City, and towards Hale and Whittemore. Those heading out the door in the Tri-Cities and Flint don’t have any rain falling right now, though roadways still have some residual moisture in between the dry lines. Through the rest of the morning, rainfall will largely stay confined to our northern counties, but clouds will still hang on if you’re farther south. Look out for the spray on the roadways up north!

This afternoon, the cold front from this low pressure system will make its way through Mid-Michigan. Out ahead of this cold front, heat and humidity will build, providing fuel for our storms to develop. The strongest storms can be expected to develop close to 3 to 4 PM near Gratiot and Shiawassee Counties, moving through the Flint area closer to 5 PM, then into the Thumb from 6 to 7 PM. These initial storms are the ones which have the greatest potential at reaching the severe level. Wind gusts close to 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter is possible under any severe storms, but we’ll watch for heavy rain and urban flash flooding out of any thunderstorms that develop today.

One or two thunderstorms may reach the severe level, though any storms and heavy showers will bring torrential downpours. (WNEM)

In regard to flash flooding today, some thunderstorms will be able to drop between 1″ to 2″ of rain in a very short period of time. While most areas will be able to handle this amount of rain, urban areas -- where runoff takes longer to occur -- could see flash flooding on roadways. If you encounter a roadway with standing water, remember, “turn around, don’t drown!” Make sure your sump pumps are in working order heading into the afternoon, also make sure your sewer and storm drains are clear of debris.

Urban areas will be more prone to seeing flash flooding today with some storms capable of bringing 1" to 2" of rain in a brief period of time. Rural areas should be able to soak in the rain more efficiently. (WNEM)

High temperatures today will be highly variable based on location. Flint and the Thumb will reach around 80 to 81 degrees, the Tri-Cities between 77 to 79 degrees, while our northern counties will land between 68 and 70 degrees. Today’s wind also takes a clockwise shift from the southeast to the south with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph occasionally.

High temperatures will be highly variable depending on your location today. Cooler up north in the upper 60s, though 80s are attainable near Flint and in the Thumb. (WNEM)

Tonight

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will still hold overnight, but most of that activity still following near the cold front to the east. If you’re in our northwest counties and north of the Saginaw Bay, you should manage to stay dry after around midnight.

Lows tonight will settle around 57 degrees. The wind will continue its clockwise shift, ending in a northwest direction by Tuesday morning. Wind speeds overnight will be between 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday & Wednesday

A few showers will still be possible to the east Tuesday morning, but the afternoon sees dry weather with sunshine starting to make a return. Highs Tuesday will reach a comfortable 72 degrees with a northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The dry weather the rest of the day will allow all of the rain from Monday to soak in.

We have another chance of showers returning Wednesday afternoon, but this time around there will be less moisture in comparison to Monday, so any rain activity will manage to stay on the lighter side. Overall, there will be no need to water your plants or grass through Wednesday!

